Cooper Flagg Injury: Out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 2:14pm

Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Flagg was spotted running off to the side during Thursday's practice, but he's not yet been cleared to play. Head coach Jason Kidd noted the rookie is being considered day-to-day moving forward. Flagg's next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday against the Pacers.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
