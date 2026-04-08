Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Probable to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:35pm

Flagg is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a left wrist sprain.

Flagg will probably be a game-time call for this contest, but the probable tag suggests the star rookie should suit up and handle his regular workload. Flagg has been outstanding for Dallas recently, averaging 26.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
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