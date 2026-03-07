Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Flagg (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Flagg has not suffered a setback with this being described as injury maintenance. He managed to average 28.0 minutes in Dallas' most recent back-to-back set, and now the team is contemplating a maintenance day.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
