Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:54pm

Flagg (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Flagg has a chance to end an eight-game absence with a left mid-foot sprain. If the rookie No. 1 overall pick is cleared to play, fewer minutes would be available for Caleb Martin and Brandon Williams on Thursday.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
