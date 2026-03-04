Cooper Flagg Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Flagg (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Flagg has a chance to end an eight-game absence with a left mid-foot sprain. If the rookie No. 1 overall pick is cleared to play, fewer minutes would be available for Caleb Martin and Brandon Williams on Thursday.
