Cooper Flagg Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Flagg (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Flagg is running his absence up to four consecutive games with a left foot sprain. Thursday's matchup with the Kings marks his next chance to play. With Flagg sidelined, Max Christie and Khris Middleton both belong in the streaming mix.
