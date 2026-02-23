Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Flagg (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Flagg is running his absence up to four consecutive games with a left foot sprain. Thursday's matchup with the Kings marks his next chance to play. With Flagg sidelined, Max Christie and Khris Middleton both belong in the streaming mix.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
