Cooper Flagg Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 2:42pm

Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Will Palaszczuk of Sports Radio WFNZ reports.

Flagg is still recovering from a left mid-foot sprain and will miss an eighth consecutive contest Tuesday. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, there's some optimism the rookie forward is nearing a return to action, and his next chance to play will come Thursday in Orlando. With Flagg sidelined, Caleb Martin and Brandon Williams are candidates for increased playing time.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
