Cooper Flagg Injury: Sitting out Thursday
Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Dallas had initially listed Flagg as doubtful for Thursday's contest, but he's now officially on track to sit out against the Lakers while he recovers from a left midfoot sprain. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, Flagg will also be held out of Friday's Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to play when Dallas opens its second-half schedule Feb. 20 versus the Timberwolves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More