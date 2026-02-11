Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 3:41pm

Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Dallas had initially listed Flagg as doubtful for Thursday's contest, but he's now officially on track to sit out against the Lakers while he recovers from a left midfoot sprain. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, Flagg will also be held out of Friday's Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to play when Dallas opens its second-half schedule Feb. 20 versus the Timberwolves.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
