Cooper Flagg Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday
Flagg is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left midfoot sprain.
Flagg is on track to miss the Mavericks' final game before the All-Star break due to a sprained foot. If he winds up sitting, Naji Marshall (foot), Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton could see an uptick in playing time. Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 34.1 minutes per game this season.
