Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Unlikely to return by Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 7:41pm

Head coach Jason Kidd said Friday that Flagg (foot) "probably" won't be ready to play by Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Flagg hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a left mid-foot sprain, and he's likely to miss Sunday's game against the Thunder as well as Tuesday's game against the Hornets. He should be considered doubtful for both contests until Dallas offers an update on his progress. With the rookie sidelined, Brandon Williams, Caleb Martin (back) and Naji Marshall are candidates to see increased minutes.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
