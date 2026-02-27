Cooper Flagg Injury: Unlikely to return by Tuesday

Head coach Jason Kidd said Friday that Flagg (foot) "probably" won't be ready to play by Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Flagg hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a left mid-foot sprain, and he's likely to miss Sunday's game against the Thunder as well as Tuesday's game against the Hornets. He should be considered doubtful for both contests until Dallas offers an update on his progress. With the rookie sidelined, Brandon Williams, Caleb Martin (back) and Naji Marshall are candidates to see increased minutes.