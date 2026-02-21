Cooper Flagg Injury: Won't play Sunday
Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Flagg's absence will extend to three games as he continues to rehab from a left foot sprain, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Nets. Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall will continue to operate in expanded roles for as long as Flagg is out of action.
