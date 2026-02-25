Cooper Flagg Injury: Won't play Thursday
Flagg (foot) is out for Thursday's game versus the Kings.
This will be Flagg's fifth consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Memphis. Khris Middleton, Caleb Martin and Naji Marshall will help fill the void while Flagg it out.
