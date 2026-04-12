Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 7:12pm

Flagg (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Flagg will not return after exiting the game early in the second quarter. He concludes his rookie-season finale with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a steal in nine minutes. Tyler Smith and John Poulakidas are candidates for extra minutes with Flagg out.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More
NBA
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago