Cooper Flagg Injury: Won't return Sunday

Flagg (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Flagg will not return after exiting the game early in the second quarter. He concludes his rookie-season finale with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a steal in nine minutes. Tyler Smith and John Poulakidas are candidates for extra minutes with Flagg out.