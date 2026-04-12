Cooper Flagg Injury: Won't return Sunday
Flagg (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Flagg will not return after exiting the game early in the second quarter. He concludes his rookie-season finale with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a steal in nine minutes. Tyler Smith and John Poulakidas are candidates for extra minutes with Flagg out.
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