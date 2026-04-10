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Cooper Flagg News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Flagg (wrist) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Spurs.

As expected, Flagg will power through his probable tag and play through a minor left wrist sprain. The star rookie had a rough shooting night in Wednesday's loss to the Suns (4-of-18 FG) but still managed to salvage his fantasy line with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Flagg should take on his usual heavy workload as a primary focal point for the Mavericks on Friday night as he continues to build his case for Rookie of the Year.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
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