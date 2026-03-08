Cooper Flagg News: Cleared to play Sunday

Flagg (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Flagg has been given the green light to play in a third consecutive game while he continues to manage a left foot injury. That injury forced him to miss eight consecutive games from mid-February to early March, and he'll operate under a minutes restriction during Sunday's road tilt, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com. In Friday's blowout loss to the Celtics, Flagg finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes.