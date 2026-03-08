Cooper Flagg News: Cleared to play Sunday
Flagg (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Flagg has been given the green light to play in a third consecutive game while he continues to manage a left foot injury. That injury forced him to miss eight consecutive games from mid-February to early March, and he'll operate under a minutes restriction during Sunday's road tilt, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com. In Friday's blowout loss to the Celtics, Flagg finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 62 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More