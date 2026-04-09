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Cooper Flagg News: Double-double in Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Flagg racked up 11 points (4-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

Despite the rough shooting night, Flagg was able to record his 13th double-double of the season, and his fifth in the last 16 games. Over that stretch, the star teenager is averaging 23.8 points, 7.1 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 threes as he attempts to fend off Kon Knueppel for the Rookie of the Year Award.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
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