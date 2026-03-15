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Cooper Flagg News: Double-double vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Flagg posted 27 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two blocks over 33 minutes during the Mavericks' 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Flagg helped the Mavericks close things out with 19 points in the second half, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. It was his 10th double-double of the season (and second over his last four games), and he was one assist shy from tying a career high that he set against the Lakers on Nov. 28. In his seven outings since returning from an eight-game absence due to a foot injury, Flagg has averaged 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over 30.4 minutes per contest.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
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