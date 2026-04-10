Cooper Flagg News: Drops 33 points in defeat
Flagg finished Friday's 139-120 loss to the Spurs with 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.
After scoring 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting from the field in Wednesday's loss to the Suns, Flagg bounced back on the offensive end Friday. The star rookie led the Mavericks in scoring while posting at least 25 points for the fourth time over his last five games, though it wasn't enough to beat Victor Wembanyama (40 points) and the Spurs. Flagg continues to provide value across the stat sheet and has now tallied at least five rebounds and five assists in 34 of his 69 regular-season appearances.
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