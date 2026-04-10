Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg News: Drops 33 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Flagg finished Friday's 139-120 loss to the Spurs with 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.

After scoring 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting from the field in Wednesday's loss to the Suns, Flagg bounced back on the offensive end Friday. The star rookie led the Mavericks in scoring while posting at least 25 points for the fourth time over his last five games, though it wasn't enough to beat Victor Wembanyama (40 points) and the Spurs. Flagg continues to provide value across the stat sheet and has now tallied at least five rebounds and five assists in 34 of his 69 regular-season appearances.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More
NBA
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago