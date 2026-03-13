Cooper Flagg News: Helps snap eight-game skid
Flagg had 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 win over the Grizzlies.
Flagg logged 33 minutes in his fifth game back from a mid-foot sprain, confirming that any initial restrictions have been lifted. While his shooting has been cold since his return-hitting just 35.1% of his field-goal attempts over this five-game stretch-he has maintained a high floor by averaging 30.2 minutes per game. During this span, the rookie has averaged 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.6 blocks, showcasing his ability to impact the box score even when his jumper isn't falling. His efficiency against Memphis was again an issue, but his seven assists led the team and helped Dallas snap an eight-game skid. As long as his foot remains healthy, Flagg is locked into a massive high-usage role.
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