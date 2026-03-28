Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg News: Hits for 24 in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Flagg logged 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 100-93 win over Portland.

It's the third straight game, and the sixth time in his last eight contests, that Flagg has produced more than 20 points. The star rookie appears to be back in form after a foot injury cost him the last game before the All-Star break and the first seven contests after it, and over those last eight appearances Flagg's averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago