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Cooper Flagg News: Makes history in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Flagg finished Friday's 138-127 loss to the Magic with 51 points (19-30 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes.

After shooting a lackluster 28.9 percent from the field and missing all six of his three-point attempts over the previous two games, Flagg bounced back in a major way against Orlando. The rookie erupted for a career-high 51 points, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 50. He also knocked down a career-best six triples. The Duke product has reached the 40-point mark three times this season and continues to make an impact on both ends of the floor. Flagg also led the Mavericks in steals Friday and has tallied multiple swipes in five of the last six games.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
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