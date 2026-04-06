Cooper Flagg News: Nears 45-point triple-double
Flagg posted 45 points (14-27 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 15-17 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 victory over the Lakers.
Fresh off a 51-point performance in a loss to the Magic on Friday, Flagg stayed scorching hot and now finished just two boards and one assist away from recording a 45-point triple-double. This was the fourth time Flagg scored at least 40 points as a rookie, and he's ending the season on a sizzling note while being in a tight battle with Kon Knueppel in the Rookie of the Year race. Flagg is averaging 26.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game over his last 10 appearances ahead of the final week of the 2025-26 regular season.
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