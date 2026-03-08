Cooper Flagg News: Nets 17 points with full line

Flagg finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 loss to Toronto.

Flagg was terrific on the defensive end, helping hold Brandon Ingram to just 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting, and this was Flagg's fifth game of the season with multiple steals and blocks. He has been struggling with his shot over the past three games while converting just 33.9 percent of his field-goal attempts, but the rookie will have a chance to snap out of his funk Tuesday with a favorable matchup against the Hawks.