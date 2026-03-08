Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg News: Nets 17 points with full line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 7:24pm

Flagg finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 loss to Toronto.

Flagg was terrific on the defensive end, helping hold Brandon Ingram to just 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting, and this was Flagg's fifth game of the season with multiple steals and blocks. He has been struggling with his shot over the past three games while converting just 33.9 percent of his field-goal attempts, but the rookie will have a chance to snap out of his funk Tuesday with a favorable matchup against the Hawks.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
NBA
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago