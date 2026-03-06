Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Flagg will be available for Friday's game against Boston.

Flagg made his first appearance since Feb. 10 and produced 18 points (7-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Magic. The Mavericks did not list him on their injury report, so his foot must've responded well in his return.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
