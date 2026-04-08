Cooper Flagg News: Paces team in defeat

Flagg racked up 25 points (9-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

Flagg came one rebound shy of a double-double in the loss. Flagg and the rest of the squad heated up after a slow start and got back into the game with a 29-point third quarter. Ultimately, the team failed to catch up. Flagg fell back to earth after averaging a massive 48 points over the past two games.