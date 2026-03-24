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Cooper Flagg News: Paces team with 32 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 5:33am

Flagg totaled 32 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime loss to Golden State.

Flagg had a superb night and fell one assist shy of a double-double during the heartbreaking loss. Despite challenges elsewhere, Flagg is still the frontrunner for ROY honors, but he'll miss out on his first shot at the playoffs following a horrific 2-8 skid that put the play-in out of reach. He'll need a superb stretch of games as the season ends to solidify his lead, as Kon Knuepell may earn more votes as the Hornets make an improbable run to the playoffs.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
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