Cooper Flagg News: Records four swats in return
Flagg produced 18 points (7-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one steal and four blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Magic.
Flagg showed a bit of rust in his first game back since Feb. 10, which is to be expected after nearly one month of rehabbing from a left mid-foot sprain. However, he was spectacular as a rim protector by setting a new career high in swats. Flagg actually surpassed his projected 20-to-25-minute range by one minute, but depending on how his body responds from Thursday's action, he should still have a chance to suit up for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back Friday against the Celtics.
