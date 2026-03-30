Cooper Flagg News: Scores 12 points on 19 shots

Flagg ended Monday's 124-94 loss to Minnesota with 12 points (5-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 31 minutes.

Flagg was coming off a 24-point performance in the win over the Trail Blazers on Friday, but he took a huge step back on offense with a subpar shooting effort. The rookie out of Duke failed to reach the 15-point mark for the first time since March 12, and that goes to show just how consistent he's been on offense for a struggling Dallas team. He remains one of the odds-on favorites for the Rookie of the Year award, although he's in a tight race with Kon Knueppel for those honors.