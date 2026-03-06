Cooper Flagg News: Shooting woes in blowout loss
Flagg produced 16 points (7-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-100 loss to the Celtics.
Flagg turned in a lackluster performance from the field and from beyond the arc, though he still finished as Dallas' second-leading scorer. While he wasn't efficient on the offensive end against Boston, the 19-year-old still led the Mavericks in rebounds and assists, dishing out six dimes for a second consecutive contest. The rookie saw an additional four minutes of action compared to Thursday's loss to Orlando -- his return from an eight-game absence due to a foot injury -- and will presumably continue to increase his workload going forward.
