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Cooper Flagg News: Stays hot Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Flagg finished Wednesday's 142-135 loss to the Nuggets with 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes.

Flagg continues to roll for the Mavericks and fantasy managers alike, putting up at least 17 points in his seventh consecutive game. The rookie No. 1 overall pick has poured in at least 20 points five times over this time, with Flagg averaging 23.7 points, 7.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.8 minutes per game.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
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