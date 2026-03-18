Cooper Flagg News: Subpar shooting effort in loss
Flagg finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to the Hawks.
Flagg had a subpar shooting performance in this loss, and the highly-touted prospect out of Duke took a step back after three straight games in which he surpassed the 20-point mark. The inconsistencies are part of the game for most rookies, so fantasy managers shouldn't be alarmed over one bad performance. Flagg has scored over 15 points in seven of his last nine appearances since returning from a foot injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 136 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 109 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 109 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More