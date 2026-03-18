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Cooper Flagg News: Subpar shooting effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Flagg finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to the Hawks.

Flagg had a subpar shooting performance in this loss, and the highly-touted prospect out of Duke took a step back after three straight games in which he surpassed the 20-point mark. The inconsistencies are part of the game for most rookies, so fantasy managers shouldn't be alarmed over one bad performance. Flagg has scored over 15 points in seven of his last nine appearances since returning from a foot injury.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
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