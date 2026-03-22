Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg News: Teases triple-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Flagg racked up 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks across 41 minutes during Saturday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Flagg scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, though he went 1-for-8 from the field over the second half and overtime. He still finished as the Mavericks' third-leading scorer and finished second on the team in both rebounds and assists, falling two dimes shy from logging the first triple-double of his young NBA career. Flagg has averaged 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals over 31.7 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago