Cooper Flagg News: Will play 20-to-25 minutes Thursday

Flagg is expected to play between 20-to-25 minutes Thursday against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

As anticipated, the rookie forward will have his minutes carefully monitored in his first game action since Feb. 10. NBA reporter Marc Stein notes that Flagg is hopeful he'll also be able to suit up for the second half of his team's back-to-back Friday in Boston, which is all the more reason for Dallas to put a cap on his minutes Thursday evening.

