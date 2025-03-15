Fantasy Basketball
Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert Injury: Done for night with thumb sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 6:17am

Kispert has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a left thumb sprain.

Kispert checked out of the game with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter before the Wizards ruled him out shortly thereafter. Kispert will likely undergo further testing after the game, and he could be at risk of missing the Wizards' next game Monday versus the Trail Blazers. Kispert finished Saturday's contest with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes.

Corey Kispert
Washington Wizards
