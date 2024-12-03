Corey Kispert Injury: Leaves for locker room Tuesday

Kispert went back to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to an apparent left ankle injury, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Kispert appeared to roll his left ankle while driving to the basket and limped back to the locker room. With Kispert and Kyshawn George (ankle) both heading to the locker room in the second quarter, Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Marvin Bagley are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.