Corey Kispert Injury: Out for Saturday
Kispert (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets.
Kispert will miss his second consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, his next chance to suit up will come in Sunday's outing against Memphis. The 25-year-old will join Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Kyshawn George (ankle) on the sideline, meaning Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Jared Butler as candidates for more playing time Saturday.
