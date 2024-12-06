Fantasy Basketball
Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert Injury: Out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Kispert (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets.

Kispert will miss his second consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, his next chance to suit up will come in Sunday's outing against Memphis. The 25-year-old will join Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Kyshawn George (ankle) on the sideline, meaning Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Jared Butler as candidates for more playing time Saturday.

