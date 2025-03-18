Fantasy Basketball
Corey Kispert Injury: Out for season after thumb surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 1:32pm

Kispert underwent successful surgery on his left thumb Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.

Kispert suffered the ligament tear in his left thumb Saturday in the loss to the Nuggets. The 25-year-old forward played in 61 games for the Wizards this season, averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

