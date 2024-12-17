Fantasy Basketball
Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert Injury: Practices Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 10:58am

Kispert (ankle) was able to go through Tuesday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards appear to be getting healthier. In addition to Kispert, Kyshawn George (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) were both able to practice Tuesday. If Kispert gets the green light to return Thursday against the Hornets, he could have limitations after missing the past five games.

Corey Kispert
Washington Wizards
