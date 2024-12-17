Corey Kispert Injury: Practices Tuesday
Kispert (ankle) was able to go through Tuesday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The Wizards appear to be getting healthier. In addition to Kispert, Kyshawn George (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) were both able to practice Tuesday. If Kispert gets the green light to return Thursday against the Hornets, he could have limitations after missing the past five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now