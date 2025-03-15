Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Kispert has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a left thumb sprain.

Kispert was replaced by Justin Champagnie at the 5:01 mark of the third quarter, and the former will not return after spraining his left thumb. Kispert will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Monday's game against Portland. He'll finish Saturday's game with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes. Bub Carrington should see an increase in minutes off the bench for the rest of Saturday's game due to Kispert's absence.

Corey Kispert
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now