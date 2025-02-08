Corey Kispert News: Another double-digit scoring output

Kispert contributed 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 loss to the Hawks.

Kispert continued to provide instant offense off Washington's bench Saturday, reaching double-digit scoring figures for the 10th time in his last 14 outings. However, the 25-year-old has averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 threes in 27.2 minutes during this time, therefore his fantasy appeal remains strictly tied to points and triples in category-based leagues.