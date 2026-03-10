Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Barely visible in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Kispert supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.

Kispert scored just two points, failing to reach double digits for the ninth time in the past 11 games. While he does provide the Hawks with another floor-spacing option, Kispert offers very little upside across the board. In 25 appearances since joining Atlanta, he has averaged just 10.0 points and 1.6 three-pointers, barely putting up top-300 value.

Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
48 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, January 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
58 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
60 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Expert Week 13 Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Expert Week 13 Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
60 days ago