Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Chips in 11 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Kispert had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 146-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Kispert remains a difficult fantasy player to roster, given his lack of contributions elsewhere in the box score. The swingman has averaged only 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.0 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting a poor 25.0 percent from downtown during this span.

Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks
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