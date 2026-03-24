Corey Kispert News: Chips in 11 points off bench

Kispert had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 146-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Kispert remains a difficult fantasy player to roster, given his lack of contributions elsewhere in the box score. The swingman has averaged only 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.0 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting a poor 25.0 percent from downtown during this span.