Corey Kispert News: Drains four threes Friday

Kispert contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 104-101 loss to Milwaukee.

If there's one thing Kispert knows how to do, it's putting the ball in the basket, and the veteran forward once again posted a solid stat line Friday. Despite coming off the bench, Kispert has scored in double digits in each of his last seven appearances, averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 three-pointers made over that stretch. He's also making 47.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc over that seven-game span.