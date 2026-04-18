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Corey Kispert News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Kispert will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kispert started in Atlanta's regular-season finale with the Hawks resting most of their main guys, but he'll return to a reserve role for the playoffs. As a member of the second unit this season, Kispert has averaged 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 three-pointers per game.

Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks
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