Corey Kispert News: Headed to bench

Kispert will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kispert started in Atlanta's regular-season finale with the Hawks resting most of their main guys, but he'll return to a reserve role for the playoffs. As a member of the second unit this season, Kispert has averaged 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 three-pointers per game.