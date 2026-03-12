Corey Kispert News: Joining starting lineup

Kispert will start Thursday's game against the Nets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dyson Daniels (toe) was downgraded to out a few hours before tipoff, opening up a spot in the starting five for Kispert. The Gonzaga product started six straight games from Jan. 19 - Jan. 29 and averaged 9.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists during this span.