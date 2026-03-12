Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Joining starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kispert will start Thursday's game against the Nets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dyson Daniels (toe) was downgraded to out a few hours before tipoff, opening up a spot in the starting five for Kispert. The Gonzaga product started six straight games from Jan. 19 - Jan. 29 and averaged 9.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists during this span.

Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks
