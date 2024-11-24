Fantasy Basketball
Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Leads from deep off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Kispert finished Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Pacers with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes.

Kispert shined off the bench in Sunday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from three. Kispert concluded as one of five Wizards to record 15 or more points and has now reached that mark in six contests so far this year.

Corey Kispert
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
