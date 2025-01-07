Corey Kispert News: Leads Wizards in loss

Kispert closed with 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 loss to the Rockets.

Kispert finished the blowout loss with a season-high 23 points while coming off the bench. The 25-year-old put together a solid bounce-back performance following Sunday's loss to the Pelicans, during which he scored five points and shot only 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. The sharpshooter sank four of his five three-point attempts in the first half of Tuesday's contest, and he saw extended playing time in the matchup with Kyle Kuzma missing the second half due to a right calf contusion. Kispert could be in line for extended minutes in the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the 76ers on Wednesday, especially if Kuzma, Jordan Poole (hip) or Malcolm Brogdon (foot) are sidelined.