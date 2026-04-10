Corey Kispert News: Muted role continues

Kispert closed Friday's 124-102 win over Cleveland with eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and one assist in nine minutes.

Kispert continues to play limited minutes off the bench, resulting in modest production. While he does provide the Hawks with a floor-spacing option off the bench, his lack of defensive versatility makes him more of a depth piece than a consistent part of the rotation.