Corey Kispert News: Muted role continues
Kispert closed Friday's 124-102 win over Cleveland with eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and one assist in nine minutes.
Kispert continues to play limited minutes off the bench, resulting in modest production. While he does provide the Hawks with a floor-spacing option off the bench, his lack of defensive versatility makes him more of a depth piece than a consistent part of the rotation.
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