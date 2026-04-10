Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kispert closed Friday's 124-102 win over Cleveland with eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and one assist in nine minutes.

Kispert continues to play limited minutes off the bench, resulting in modest production. While he does provide the Hawks with a floor-spacing option off the bench, his lack of defensive versatility makes him more of a depth piece than a consistent part of the rotation.

Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
58 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
79 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, January 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
89 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
91 days ago