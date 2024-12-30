Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Pops for 16 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Kispert registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 126-106 loss to the Knicks.

Kispert scored double-digits for the third straight game and the fifth time in the past six. Since returning from an ankle injury, Kispert has been a relatively consistent source of points off the bench, not unlike what he was able to do down the stretch last season. Although his role is somewhat unpredictable, he should remain relevant as long as his shot is falling.

Corey Kispert
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now