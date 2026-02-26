Corey Kispert News: Pops for 33 points
Kispert closed with 33 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-96 win over Washington.
Kispert led Washington with 33 points despite being deployed off the bench. This offensive outburst marks his best of the season through 40 games. Unfortunately for Kispert, these opportunities on the offensive end are likely to dwindle once Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot) and Jalen Johnson (hip) return to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2136 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, January 1146 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 948 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Expert Week 13 Pickups48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More