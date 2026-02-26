Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Pops for 33 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kispert closed with 33 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-96 win over Washington.

Kispert led Washington with 33 points despite being deployed off the bench. This offensive outburst marks his best of the season through 40 games. Unfortunately for Kispert, these opportunities on the offensive end are likely to dwindle once Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot) and Jalen Johnson (hip) return to play.

Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks
