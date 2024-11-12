Corey Kispert News: Records three steals

Kispert contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 107-92 loss to the Rockets.

Kispert recorded a season-high mark of three steals in the loss. Despite the return of Kyle Kuzma, Kispert still saw a healthy workload for the Wizards which is a good sign for his value going forward. The bad news is that he's still ice-cold from beyond the arc, as he's hitting 25.0 percent of his attempts through nine appearances.